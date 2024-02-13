Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Toy (KXK-112)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create something entertaining for
get-togethers or parties," said an inventor from Wytheville, VA, "so I invented the SCULPTURIST. My design would essentially provide a toy guitar an individual could use to play air guitar."
This patent-pending invention would allow children and adults to engage in fun and imaginative play. For example, it would let them pretend they were playing guitar while creating a light show with striking lighting and laser effects. Such a toy would not only provide a fun and entertaining means of passing the time at home, during parties and
get-togethers, etc., but it could spark interest in music, particularly among children who might wish to learn how to play the guitar. The invention could even be used in dance clubs.
The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dep22-KXK-112, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
