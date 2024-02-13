TEAMSTERS LOCAL 916 FILES ULP CHARGES AGAINST ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Employer Illegally Surveils Union Members While Strike Looms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 916 has filed an unfair labor practice (ULP) charge against Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Central Bureau and Division 1 on behalf of Teamsters at IDOT. The charges come days after IDOT Teamsters voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if a fair agreement is not reached soon.

"The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is not only failing to offer workers a fair and equitable contract, but they are violating labor law while doing so," said JP Fyans, III, President of Local 916. "IDOT workers have a legal right to form a union and support their union by wearing T-shirts and buttons. These intimidation tactics will not work on IDOT Teamsters because these workers are united and determined to get the compensation and respect that they deserve."

The charges filed against IDOT Central Bureau and Division 1 with the Illinois Labor Relations Board are for monitoring and surveilling workers on two separate occasions to keep track of who was supporting the union.

IDOT Teamsters are currently working under a collective bargaining agreement that expired on July 1, 2023.

"We are committed to getting IDOT Teamsters the best possible contract-and scare tactics from the employer will only encourage us to work harder," Fyans said.

Teamsters Local Union 916 represents more than 4,000 workers throughout the state of Illinois from Chicago to Carbondale and East Saint Louis to Champaign. For more information, visit teamsters916.

