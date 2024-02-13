Olympus Partners Recognized As An HEC-Dowjones 2023 Top 20 Large Buyout Performer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Partners has been recognized as a Top 20 performer in the world by the 2023 HEC Paris-DowJones Large Buyout Performance Ranking Report. The report names the world's top large private equity firms in terms of aggregate performance based on all funds raised between 2010 and 2019.

"Olympus is committed to providing equity capital for middle market buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion, and we are honored to be recognized by HEC Paris and DowJones as one of the best performing large buyout firms," said Robert Morris, Chairman and CEO at Olympus Partners. "This ranking is a testament to the excellent work of our team, and we extend our gratitude to the investors who have trusted and partnered with us over the decades. We are also particularly proud that our focus on regular liquidity has been recognized."

This ranking answers the question: "Which large buyout firm(s) generated the best performance for their investors over the past years?" The corresponding research draws on a comprehensive set of data on private equity fund performance provided by Preqin and directly from private equity firms and uses a unique methodology to calculate the aggregate performance of a private equity firm based on different performance measures for all the funds managed by the firm.

The HEC Paris-DowJones Private Equity Performance Ranking was created by HEC Paris Business School and DowJones and is authored by HEC Paris strategy professor Oliver Gottschalg. For the 2023 rankings, HEC and DowJones analyzed performance data from 632 private equity firms and the 1,241 funds they raised between 2010 and 2019 with an aggregate equity volume of $2.18 trillion. For further detail on the ranking, including its methodology, please view the full report here .

ABOUT OLYMPUS PARTNERS

Olympus Partners is a private equity firm focused on providing equity capital for middle market management buyouts and for growth companies. Olympus manages in excess of

$8.5 billion

mainly on behalf of corporate pension funds, endowment funds and state-sponsored retirement programs. Founded in 1988, Olympus is an active, long-term investor across a broad range of industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

Olympus provided information to HEC Paris-DowJones upon request to inform its Large Buyout Performance Ranking, which published on Feb. 6, 2024. The ranking is the opinion of HEC-DowJones and is not intended to be an "endorsement" with respect to any Olympus funds or Olympus' investment advisory services. Olympus did not pay to receive or promote this recognition. There can be no assurance other surveys would reach the same conclusions.

SOURCE Olympus Partners