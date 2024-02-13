Maxx Orthopedics To Collaborate With THINK Surgical For Robotic TKA

Maxx Orthopedics

TMINI Miniature Robotic System

THINK Surgical is committed to providing open platform orthopedic surgical robots that support implants from multiple manufactures. To further this commitment, THINK is pleased to add

Maxx Orthopedics implants to its ID-HUB database which already includes five implant systems from four other implant manufacturers.

Adding another implant partner's products to the ID-HUB database enhances customer's choice of implant options when using the TMINI system.

The TMINI system includes a wireless robotic handpiece that assists surgeons in performing total knee replacement and first received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA in April 2023. The addition of the Freedom Knee System to THINK Surgical's ID HUB database will allow Maxx Orthopedics customers in the U.S. access to robotic assisted technology for total knee replacement. The development of the implant module has already started and THINK Surgical will be seeking FDA clearance in the coming months for use of the TMINI System with the Freedom Knee System.

"We are delighted to welcome Maxx Orthopedics to the TMINI platform.

Their commitment to delivering creative and efficient solutions to customers complements THINK Surgical's mission to provide customers with greater choice in patient treatment options," said Stuart Simpson, president, and chief executive officer of THINK Surgical.



"We are excited about the strategic partnership with THINK Surgical. Delivering affordable innovation to our surgeons and patients is very important to us. The TMINI System is the one of several key technologies designed to enhance the surgeon experience with our knee reconstruction solutions. I believe surgeons will see real value using our proven Freedom Knee System with THINK Surgical's technology," said Ashesh Shah, chief executive officer of Maxx Orthopedics.



About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon.

Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System

for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit .

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.



About Maxx Orthopedics

Maxx Orthopedics is the manufacturer of the Freedom Knee® System, Libertas® Total Hip System and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). The company develops and markets innovative orthopedic medical devices worldwide with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions that best restore patient mobility while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. Find out more at .

Media Contacts:

