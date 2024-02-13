(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact Wealth Magazine , a luxury lifestyle publication catering to ultra-high net-worth individuals and the family office industry, is thrilled to announce the unveiling of its inaugural Aspen Issue and cover story featuring philanthropic power couple Amy and Gary Green. The Aspen Issue launch party, set to take place at The Snow Lodge in Aspen on Friday, February 16th, promises an unforgettable evening celebrating Impact Wealth's inaugural Aspen issue and the Greens' remarkable contributions to environmental conservation and anti-poaching efforts through their foundation, Green Vision.

Continue Reading

As the focal point of Impact Wealth's "Power Couple" issue, Amy and Gary Green's narrative highlights their steadfast commitment to effecting positive change and their devoted involvement in environmental causes. Having raised millions of dollars for various conservation initiatives aimed at safeguarding our planet and notably combating poaching, Amy and Gary's journey will serve as an inspiration to our readers globally.

Impact Wealth Magazine Unveils Power Couple Amy and Gary Green as Cover Stars for Their Upcoming Aspen Issue

Post this

The evening celebration will feature an array of distinguished guests, including Jayma Cardosa, the visionary founder behind the iconic Surf Lodge and Snow Lodge, and entertainment provided by renowned DJ and former NBA star, Rony Seikaly. Attendees can anticipate an evening filled with delectable cuisine, enriching conversation, and signature cocktails.

"What makes this event truly special is its underlying mission: supporting Green Vision and honoring Amy and Gary Green," remarked Angela Gorman, Publisher of Impact Wealth Magazine. "Additionally, we will host a silent auction, with proceeds directed towards bolstering the Green Vision cause and its partners. It's not just about celebrating; it's about effecting change and acknowledging the outstanding contributions of these remarkable individuals."

The Snow Lodge, nestled in the heart of Aspen's scenic landscape, will provide an idyllic setting for this exclusive gathering. Guests will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, influencers, and kindred spirits alike.

"We are privileged to feature Amy and Gary Green as THE 'Power Couple' of our upcoming issue," continued Angela Gorman. "Their dedication to philanthropy seamlessly aligns with our mission to inform and inspire positive transformation, encapsulating the essence of Aspen flawlessly. It's only fitting to showcase them on our inaugural Aspen Issue."

Gary and Amy Green expressed their excitement surrounding the issue, stating, "Gary and I are extremely honored to be featured in Impact Wealth's Power Couple issue and excited for the brands and people coming together to make the launch party an unforgettable evening. We extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors, Ogier, Buccalati, Bronx and Banco, Bandanna's, Heineken silver, Belvedere vodka, Revive, Cincoro tequila, Yadayoga, mezcalum, Veuve Clicquot, whose generous support has made this event possible. Together, we are shaping a brighter tomorrow through our collective efforts."

"We are incredibly humbled by the amazing group of individuals who are coming out to celebrate this evening," remarked Amy and Gary Green. "The support from guests such as Brooks Nader, David Corso, David Graziano, Alex Ferreira, Gary Friedman, Warren Lichtenstein, Rocky Barnes, Shea Marie, and Elen Capri means the world to us. Their presence underscores the importance of the causes we champion and reaffirms our collective commitment to making a positive impact in the world."

For more information on the Green Vision Foundation, visit



About Impact Wealth Magazine

Launched in 2020, Impact Wealth Magazine is a luxury lifestyle magazine that caters to ultra-high net-worth individuals and the family office industry. The magazine covers aspirational travel destinations, billionaires and other business titans, family office news and conferences, trophy real estate, philanthropy and galas, fashion and wellness, and luxury transportation.

SOURCE Impact Wealth Media