Totalcsr Announces Launch Of AI-Powered Ask Ellie Web Assistant, The“Swiss Army Knife Of A.I. For Insurance Agencies”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tool is designed to make insurance agencies operate more efficiently by automating a wide range of tasks

FOOTHILL RANCH, CALIF., UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total CSR, a leading ed-tech firm that offers solutions for hiring and training insurance agency team members, today announced the launch of“Ask Ellie,” a smart web assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Ask Ellie is designed to make insurance agencies operate more efficiently by automating the process of answering even the most complex insurance questions. It is only available to current Total CSR Customers.“There is 0% unemployment in our industry and our most senior talent is retiring at record rates. Despite training over 20,000 new-to-industry hires annually, the knowledge gap is incredibly wide creating significant E and O issues for agencies. said Justin Goodman, CEO of TotalCsr.“That was the impetus for developing Ask Ellie. We brainstormed all the issues that an AI-driven tool could help address. What we came up with is a veritable 'Swiss Army Knife' AI tool, one that enables the agency to deliver more value to clients.”Ask Ellie is an agile AI-powered assistant that contains over 50 years of insurance expertise. It can handle such agency tasks and roles as:-Insurance expert-Quickly answering in-depth insurance coverage questions.-Marketing Master-Writing compelling e-mail content with correct grammar and vocabulary.-Microsoft Office Master-Providing step by step instructions to CSRs using the software.-Customer service representative-Solving even the most challenging client issues.Examples of Ask Ellie's capabilities include answering the following queries:.“Explain a prior work exclusion and provide an example using a plumbing contractor.”.“Write a LinkedIn Post on the impact of Type 1 indemnitee on additional insured endorsements.”.“How do I create pivot table in Microsoft Excel?”.“Write a script for me on how to apologize for certificate issuing delays to a client that is an8 on the enneagram.”Goodman added,“Ask Ellie answers these questions-and answer them correctly, with natural language-so it's a win-win. The client gets fast, accurate information, and your team is able deliver accurate information and a better overall client experience.For more information and to book an Ask Ellie demo, go toEND###

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here