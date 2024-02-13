South Seas Announces Its Inaugural Tarpon Tournament Supporting Folds Of Honor May 16-17, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

South Seas Marina

South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, is proud to announce its first annual Tarpon Tournament May 16-17, supporting Folds of Honor.

- South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas, located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, is proud to announce its first annual Tarpon Tournament supporting Folds of Honor, a non-profit organization committed to providing life-changing scholarships for the spouses and children of American fallen or disabled military and first responders. Dedicated to combining the thrill of sportfishing with a deep commitment to honoring those who have sacrificed for freedom, the South Seas Tarpon Tournament sponsorship proceeds will go directly to Folds of Honor scholarship recipients in Lee County, making a significant difference in their lives and helping them achieve their educational dreams.Tarpon Tournament May 16-17, 2024Thursday, May 16 - Captain's MeetingFriday, May 17 - Fishing Tournament followed by Dinner and Awards PresentationRegister and Information – southseas/tarponTeams of four people can enter the tournament for an entry fee of $1,000 per team, with only one captain per team. All monies collected from Tarpon Tournament entry fees are paid to the winners of the tournament. The tournament will be filmed and featured on the popular fishing show, Reel Animals with its host Capt. Mike Anderson.“We aspire to provide an annual, world-class fishing tournament that combines a spirit of competition with a sense of community, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved while raising critical awareness and support for the Folds of Honor Scholarship Fund for the unsung heroes of our nation, our military, first responders and their families,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.Sponsorship information is available at southseas/tarpon and inquiries can be directed to ....Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, Instagram at @SouthSeasResort or X at @SSIslandResort.

Autumn Mayfield

The Mayfield Group

+ +1 8504219007

email us here