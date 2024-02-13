Re-Quest, Inc. Recognized On CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Re-Quest, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024

- Ron Zapar, CEO of Re-Quest, Inc, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Re-Quest, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Re-Quest, Inc. to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.Re-Quest, Inc.'s services revolve around the infrastructure software layer of a company's solution. Their“sweet spot” is proactively managing and monitoring the database, middleware, and application software of a solution, where performance, availability, and technical needs most often occur. By providing proactive services at the technical layer, Re-Quest allows customers to concentrate on the functional layer of the application, providing the business value of the solution.Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."“Re-Quest, Inc. is honored that CRN® has named us to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024,” said Ron Zapar, CEO of Re-Quest, Inc.“This recognition further confirms that our delivery model of providing Remote Managed Services for database and application infrastructure software in the Oracle, Microsoft, and IFS on-premises and cloud platforms space resonates with customers, and the marketplace as a whole, for its innovative value-driven approach.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at .About Re-Quest, Inc.Founded in 2003, Re-Quest, Inc. has provided innovative software infrastructure Remote Managed Services for customers running various application platforms including: Oracle or SQL Server databases, IFS ApplicationsTM, Oracle application platforms (including Oracle E-Business Suite Applications, JDE, and Peoplesoft Applications), CMiC, and PSI Metals. Re-Quest provides their services for platforms running on-premises and on Microsoft Azure, Oracle OCI, and AWS. With over 20 years of experience, Re-Quest delivers a 24x7x365 support model for customers that increases the ROI while reducing the TCO of their IT assets, with 100% referenceability. Re-Quest, Inc., "Who's Keeping an Eye on Your Environment?"TM© 2024 Re-Quest, Inc. All rights reserved.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .© 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Kristin DaSilvaThe Channel Company...

