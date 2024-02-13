Breaking Dawn: 'The Goat That Escaped & Survived' By Miss Kelly Released Now

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author Miss Kelly unveils her latest literary masterpiece,“The Goat that Escaped & Survived,” a powerful chronicle of her life's journey marked by abandonment, isolation, abuse, gaslighting, and self-destruction. In this compelling narrative, Miss Kelly shares her traumatic experiences, shedding light on the darkest corners of her past and the transformative power of faith in God.



“The Goat that Escaped & Survived” inspires with its story of tenacity, faith, and God's presence. Miss Kelly skillfully weaves biblical lessons into her story, providing clinical assessments, spiritual inspiration, and honest vulnerability.



The book examines Miss Kelly's dysfunctional upbringing, which lacked spiritual guidance, self-love, and self-esteem.



Faith helped the author overcome the wilderness and find recovery, atonement, and a close relationship with God.



Miss Kelly highlights husbands' responsibilities from the Bible. The author emphasizes husbands' duty to love, respect, provide for, and guide their families spiritually. The book emphasizes open discussions, problem-solving, and marriage bed sanctity with depths.



Miss Kelly examines how fathers influence daughters' marriage views. Fathers teach daughters cooperation, compromise, positive relationships, and emotional support by being good examples.



As the story progresses, Miss Kelly discusses her marriage and motherhood. The author realizes she wasn't self-aware enough to build a happy marriage in her first marriage. A husband must love his wife as his own body and find joy in their union that's demonstrate throughout the book.



Although anecdotal, Miss Kelly's story shows how God's love can change lives. This book encourages readers to love deeply, value positive relationships, and ask God for marriage advice.



“The Goat that Escaped & Survived” offers hope to those in difficult situations through healing, growth, and redemption. Miss Kelly bravely shares her story to reassure others that they are not alone and that a better future is possible.



Miss Kelly's book is presented as a powerful narrative that combines personal experiences, biblical wisdom, and clinical evaluations. The release emphasizes the author's journey of overcoming shame, finding faith, and building bridges from destruction to healing. The book is positioned as a source of inspiration and guidance for readers navigating their own challenges.



About the Author:

Miss Kelly, the independent and inspiring author of“The Goat that Escaped & Survived,” symbolizes hope and change. After rejection, self-harm, and hardship, Miss Kelly discovers God's unconditional love and her life changes. She recounts her struggles and offers a unique blend of clinical evaluations and biblical wisdom. Miss Kelly's bravery in overcoming her shame, accepting her faith, and rising from the shadows shows how God's love can change. She wants to help others find healing, hope, and personal growth by sharing her story. Miss Kelly's life inspires patience, hope, and perseverance. Helping others is her new mission.



Miss Kelly“The Goat That Escaped & Survived” is now available on her official websites:

Kelly Grennan

The Writers Tree

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram