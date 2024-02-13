Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Cell Phone Case For Use With One Hand (KXK-111)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more ergonomic phone holder to increase comfort and convenience when using a cell phone with one hand," said one of two inventors, from Spring City, Tenn., "so we invented the ZERO GRAVITY. Our design would allow the user to securely hold their cell phone with just one finger."

The invention provides a more secure way to use a cell phone with one hand. In doing so, it enables the user to reach all areas and functions of the phone without having to stretch their fingers or hand in an uncomfortable position. It also helps prevent the user from dropping and damaging the phone. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cell phone owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of

