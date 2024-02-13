(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is Offering Five 5-Day Camps for Boys and Girls Ages 6-12

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Santa Clara Artistic Swimming Club is excited to announce that registration is now open for their popular Artistic Swimming Summer Camps Registration opened on February 13th.

To learn more about the Artistic Swimming Summer Camps, please visit

.

As a spokesperson for Santa Clara Artistic Swimming noted, boys and girls ages 6-12 are welcome to take part in the camps, which explore the magical world of artistic swimming.

"Our week-long themed camps include an introduction of beginner artistic swimming skills, a review of the basic swimming strokes, flexibility training, dance, artistic exploration, and performance techniques," the spokesperson noted, adding that creative games, teamwork challenges, and daily inspirational quotes will keep the fun flowing in and out of the pool.

The five 5-day camps will take place between June 17 and August 2 at a pool in Los Gatos or Santa Clara.

Each camp will conclude with an exciting demonstration for parents and loved ones, where campers will showcase what they've learned throughout the week.

Campers must have previous swimming experience, the spokesperson noted. They should also be able to confidently swim 25 yards of any stroke, preferably freestyle, and be confident off the wall in the deep end of the pool.

Campers should plan to bring a yoga mat, towel, sun hat, sunscreen, goggles, nose clips, snack, lunch, and water bottle. Campers are also encouraged to bring an extra suit and a warm change of clothes.

For those who are looking for summer camps in the Bay Area, these search terms can help:



Summer camp

Summer camps

Summer camp near me

Summer camps near me

Bay Area summer camp

Summer camp 2024

Summer swim camp

Summer swim camps

Summer swimming camps

Swim summer camp

Swimming summer camp Gymnastics summer camp

People who have questions about the summer camps may email Santa Clara Artistic Swimming at [email protected] .

"We ask that people allow 48 to 72 hours for a response. We're here to assist and eagerly look forward to welcoming you at camp this summer," the spokesperson noted.

About Santa Clara Artistic Swimming:

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming has been producing world-class artistic swimmers and Olympic athletes since 1964. Santa Clara Artistic Swimming is proud to have contributed to the development of artistic swimming worldwide. They offer lessons year round as well as private and semi-private lessons. For more information, please visit

.

Santa Clara Artistic Swimming

1600 Martin Ave.

Santa Clara, CA 95050

(408) 727-8496

SOURCE Santa Clara Artistic Swimming