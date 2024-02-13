Winkl Mattresses Earn Coveted Endorsement From The New Zealand Chiropractors' Association For Exceptional Back Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Winkl Mattresses, a leading innovator in sleep technology, proudly announces a groundbreaking endorsement from the esteemed New Zealand Chiropractors' Association (NZCA) for its commitment to providing excellent spinal support through innovative mattress design.The NZCA endorsement comes after rigorous evaluation and scrutiny of Winkl's mattress technology by chiropractic experts. Winkl mattresses are designed to provide optimal support to the spine, promoting proper alignment and reducing discomfort associated with poor sleep posture.Dr. Cassandra Fairest, President of the New Zealand Chiropractors' Association, highlighted the significance of the endorsement: "Winkl's commitment to spinal health aligns seamlessly with the principles we uphold at the NZCA. We are confident in endorsing Winkl mattresses as a choice that supports overall spinal well-being, contributing to improved sleep quality for individuals seeking optimal health."Winkl mattresses feature advanced technology, including responsive memory foam and innovative support layers, ensuring a balance of comfort and spinal alignment. The endorsement from the NZCA adds a prestigious feather to Winkl's cap, reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in the sleep industry.Winkl CEO, Simon Sheterline, commented on the achievement, saying, "We are honoured to receive the endorsement of the New Zealand Chiropractors' Association. This partnership signifies a shared commitment to revolutionizing sleep and ensuring that outstanding back care is no longer a luxury but a necessity accessible to all. With the NZCA endorsement, customers can trust Winkl products to deliver optimal back support for individuals who value and prioritize spine and nervous system health."Winkl encourages customers to experience the difference in sleep quality and back care that their products provide through their 120-night risk free sleep trial or by visiting one of their partner stores located around the country.For more information about Winkl Mattresses and their commitment to New Zealand sleepers, please visit or contact ....About Winkl Mattresses:Winkl Mattresses is a leading provider of premium mattresses committed to delivering the highest standards of comfort and support. With a focus on innovation and quality, Winkl aims to redefine the sleep experience in New Zealand.About the New Zealand Chiropractors' Association:The New Zealand Chiropractors' Association is a professional association representing chiropractors across New Zealand. Dedicated to promoting spinal health and well-being, NZCA plays a pivotal role in managing services that align with their commitment to optimal neuromusculoskeletal health.

