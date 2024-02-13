Craig Chumley Joins Connext As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rapid growth leads to several strategic enhancements for the Atlanta-based technology company.

- Tommy Mullins, CROATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Connext, a leading technology company based in Atlanta, GA, today announced the appointment of Craig Chumley as CEO. Craig has been in the technology industry for thirty years where he worked for companies such as AT&T, Lucent Technologies, Avaya, and ConvergeOne. As EVP of ConvergeOne, Craig was responsible for its Cloud, CX, Managed Services and Marketing business units leading the team to both strong multi-year growth results and employee engagement scores.“First and foremost, we love that Craig is such a great fit culturally, that is very important to us,” said Tommy Mullins, Chief Revenue Officer at Connext.“And when you combine that with his strong technology background and experience leading organizations focused on driving growth through Services, we immediately saw in Craig, a leader who well poised to lead us to new heights.This is the most recent of a series of milestones Connext has seen since the launch of the new brand. Formerly a division of Trextel, Connext was acquired by Garden City in April 2022 and now operates exclusively under its new brand name.In Fall 2023 Connext began renovation of its office space to reflect the new brand with a grand re-opening in December. During this time, the company also saw an expansion of their TTU (test and turn-up) department into a fully supportive TOC (technical operations center) anchored by the promotion of Taylor Fitzgerald to Director of Support Services.Connext is the deployment and project partner of choice for many national chains, multi-site retailers, and other highly distributed organizations in need of scalable IT project management and installation solutions. Connext has expertise in network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), digital signage, infrastructure and physical security, IoT, 5G, and a proven track record of completing critical technology deployments on-time and on-budget.About ConnextHeadquartered in Atlanta, Connext's vision is to be known as the most trusted technology deployment partner in North America. We focus on trust because, as a service company, our people are what make us successful. Our team at Connext has deployed over 1M+ devices for 100+ enterprise customers and proudly serves as the deployment partner of choice for many of the largest national chains and multi-site retailers across the country. Connext has expertise in managing and deploying network infrastructure, point-of-sale systems (POS), 5G, IoT, security, digital signage, and more. Connext is a people-centric company with a focus on excellence for our customers and our employees.For more information visit or

