SENIOR DOWNSIZING EXPERTS TO HOST“SENIOR MOVE STORIES: HOW TO KNOW WHEN YOU're READY” SEMINAR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free seminar will feature a panel of older adults who have made late-in-life moves

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an effort to assist seniors with the often overwhelming process of downsizing, Senior Downsizing Experts will host“Senior Move Stories: How to Know When You're Ready.” The seminar, part of the Smart Senior Series, is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, from 1pm to 3pm at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The goal is to shed light on both the emotional and practical aspects of the process of moving from a long-time home to a smaller, more manageable living space.The seminar will feature a panel of individuals who have successfully navigated the path of downsizing. They will share personal stories of the fears and challenges they faced and the strategies they used to make the process less intimidating. This 90-minute discussion is designed to provide attendees with insights into the stages of readiness for downsizing and offer practical tips for beginning a significant life transition.“Downsizing can be a freeing experience, but getting to that point can be overwhelming,” said Ingrid Sullivan of Senior Downsizing Experts.“Our goal with this seminar is to take some of the mystery out the process, offering real stories from real people who've made it through and found joy on the other side. It's about building a community of support and sharing knowledge that can make a huge difference in someone's life. By focusing on the personal experiences of those who have downsized, we hope to provide a comprehensive understanding of what to expect and how to prepare for such a move.”Admission to“Senior Move Stories: How to Know When You're Ready” is free, but space is limited and reservations are required. Seniors and their guests interested in attending should secure their spots by calling 817-635-1043 or by registering online at . Because space is limited, any business professionals who wish to attend must call 817-635-1043 prior to registering.

Debbie Ford

Senior Downsizing Experts

+1 817-635-1043

...