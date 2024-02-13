Unstable Weather: Dubai Police Receive More Than 25,000 Calls During Heavy Rains

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 4:59 PM

More than 25,000 emergency and non-emergency calls were received by Dubai Police on Monday when the country was battered by incessant rains .

Brigadier Mansoor Al Gargawi, director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, said on Tuesday, 21,300 calls were made to emergency number 999, and 3,807 calls to the non-emergency call centre 901. Additionally, 575 traffic incidents were recorded on February 12.

The Dubai Police received a total of 25,107 calls during the adverse weather conditions, AlGargawi noted, adding:“officers and personnel responded quickly and provided excellent service.

On Monday, residents woke up to thunderstorms and lightning as heavy rains continued throughout the night. Government and private schools and offices across the country implemented flexible classes and work for two days as unstable weather persisted across major parts of the country for the third straight day since Sunday.

Authorities have also urged companies to ensure the health and safety of employees and staff commuting to and from work.

