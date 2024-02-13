Struggling Mainz Hire Henriksen As New Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Struggling Bundesliga club Mainz on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bo Henriksen as their third coach of the season, tasked with helping the side avoid relegation.

Mainz on Monday fired previous boss Jan Siewert, who followed in the footsteps of Bo Svensson, who was sacked in November.

With just one league win all season, Mainz sit second-last in the Bundesliga table, above bottom club Darmstadt on goal difference and four points behind the relegation play-off spot occupied by Cologne.

Danish coach Henriksen arrives from FC Zurich on a deal running until 2026.

"Bo Henriksen is a very emotional, open and opinionated character who radiates an incredibly positive energy and will fit very well with Mainz 05," Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel said in a statement.