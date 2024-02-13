Elevating Resort Chic: Andréa Bernholtz Debuts DRAYA By SWIMINISTA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DRAYA - your fashion itinerary covered!

A Fresh Perspective in the World of Resort Fashion

- DRAYA Founder/CEO Andréa Bernholtz. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SWIMINISTA , the brainchild of Rock & Republic Co-Founder Andréa Bernholtz, is unveiling attainable luxury resort wear with the much-anticipated launch of DRAYA . This new brand defines a significant step beyond swim, as DRAYA aims to encapsulate the essence of a complete jet-set lifestyle for both men and women, offering a fresh perspective to travel attire and the overall vacation experience from packing to playing in style.Andréa Bernholtz, the visionary entrepreneur behind SWIMINISTA, expresses her passion for enhancing the travel experience, stating, "with the new year comes my new obtainable luxury lifestyle line - DRAYA - your fashion itinerary covered! We are thrilled to evolve beyond swim and introduce a comprehensive collection that caters to every aspect of the perfect trip, from chic comfy athleisure looks for the journey to elevated luxury lounging at the hotel, beach or poolside."DRAYA encompasses a diverse range of offerings that will include men's and boys', complementing the existing lineup for moms and girls. This move ensures that DRAYA becomes a shopping destination that provides everything in one place that is needed to curate a stylish and comfortable travel wardrobe.SWIMINISTA has already gained acclaim for combining shapewear and swimwear creating the ultimate flattering fit. DRAYA continues this fit mission and maintains its eco-conscious sensibility. The resort lifestyle collection will feature ultra-chic pieces made from luxury sustainable fabrics, emphasizing adjustable fits that flatter every natural curve and cater to various body types.From chic athleisure looks perfect for the plane, to elevated luxury options for the hotel, beach or poolside, DRAYA promises to redefine resort wear, marrying fashion with functionality.“Relaunching as DRAYA is personal for me, it's not only my nickname but I really wanted people to be able to bring home every aspect of their resort experience! That's why we say it's resort wear for everywhere - because DRAYA will take you from your getaway to your everyday,” states founder/CEO Andréa Bernholtz.Discover the new era of blending resort life into real life with DRAYA by SWIMINISTA. Follow @SWIMINISTA for travel style inspiration and a sneak peak of new releases available in March.# # #About DRAYA: ( )Founded by Andréa Bernholtz, Co-Founder of Rock & Republic, DRAYA by SWIMINISTA is a revolutionary resort wear brand dedicated to providing comfortable, ultra-chic pieces made from luxury sustainable fabrics. Designed in Hawaii and Los Angeles, DRAYA produces classic, chic fits from its eco-friendly factory in Colombia. Offering swim styles that blend shapewear and swimwear DRAYA encapsulates the essence of a complete jet-set lifestyle, transforming the way we pack, dress, and play for the perfect getaway. @DRAYA...Resort Wear for Everywhere.

