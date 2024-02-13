Councilmember Janani Ramachandran Commends Larry Atkins Jr. For Helping Restore Athol Plaza Courts & Supporting Homeless

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 4:30pm PST, Oakland Councilmember Janani Ramachandran of District 4 will present a commendation to Larry Atkins, Jr. at Athol Plaza Courts located at 1698 2nd Ave. in Oakland, California. The honor is in recognition of Larry and his team's organization and volunteering to help the Oakland homeless community and cleaning our courts for youth.Larry Atkins, Jr., is a passionate Oakland native who has dedicated his life with unwavering focus to not only his love for tennis, but in positively impacting those in need in our Oakland community. His commitment to these causes has not gone unnoticed.Councilmember Ramachandran shared, "I am honored to present this commendation to Larry Atkins, Jr. for his exceptional leadership in restoring the Athol Plaza Courts and for his continuous support for the homeless community in Oakland. His dedication and hard work have made a positive impact on our city and we are grateful for his contributions."Mr. Vincent Owens, Co-Founder of the Mills College Youth Tennis Program added, "Larry has a history demonstrating his dedication to helping provide safe spaces for our youth, maintaining clean parks and advocating for healthy lifestyles for all Oakland residents."Larry is the founder of the Oakland Tennis Council (OTC) a youth and community outreach extension of the 501c3 nonprofit VillageGIVE - Bottles for Life, Inc. OTC aims to provide tennis programs and facilities for underprivileged communities. Larry has also been actively involved in various initiatives to support the homeless, including organizing clean up and donation drives, feeding programs and volunteering with Youth Uprising and other Oakland nonprofit organizations.The commendation ceremony will be open to the public and all are welcome to attend and show their support for Larry and his contributions to the city of Oakland. For more information about Larry and his organization, please visit or call 510-830-7643.Media Contact:Name: Larry AtkinsEmail: ...Phone: 510-830-7643

