SINGER-SONGWRITER CHRISTINA SANCHEZ RELEASES DREAMY LATIN HOUSE TRACK 'MOMENTOS'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A brand new highly anticipated release from emerging artist CHRISTINA SANCHEZ is set for release on streaming and download platforms on Wednesday, February 14

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A brand new highly anticipated release from emerging artist CHRISTINA SANCHEZ is set for release on streaming and download platforms on Wednesday, February 14. The track 'Momentos' (Moments) is Christina's first single release on her own label imprint, Casa De La Diva, which she founded in 2020 with distribution through EMPIRE.Tropical, lo-fi electronic beats complement the up-tempo, driving pulse of the LATIN HOUSE track, with CHRISTINA's dreamy vocals describing moments spent with her lover.CHRISTINA says,“As an independent artist and creative being, I've been inspired to write my own music, based on my own life experiences.”'Momentos' is a song that explores the secret love story between two people from different generations and lifestyles. The song delves into the emotions and experiences of the narrator who is dating a secret lover, knowing that their relationship can only exist in fleeting moments. The lyrics beautifully capture the essence of their connection, filled with passion and longing, but overshadowed by the inevitable reality of their age difference and contrasting worlds.Christina Sanchez is a Puerto Rican-American artist and entertainer. Christina grew up in a vibrant and diverse neighborhood in North Philadelphia, where the majority of the residents were Black and Puerto Rican. The multicultural environment had a significant influence on her music and artistic expression. From a young age Christina was exposed to a rich tapestry of musical genres, including, Salsa, Merengue, Hip Hop, Neo Soul and more. The rhythmic beats, soulful melodies, and powerful lyrics of these genres became deeply ingrained in her musical sensibilities.Beginning her career in radio, Christina worked for some of Philadelphia's top stations. She later entered the world of music as a recording artist, with her fearless personality and natural talent for performing making her one of the most in-demand entertainers in the area. Christina's music is inspired by her Puerto Rican roots and her experiences traveling the world. Christina has overcome much adversity in the music industry, and in response has established her own label, Casa De La Diva, which is the natural home of the new track.'Momentos' is available on all streaming and download platforms on Wednesday, February 14. Follow CHRISTINA SANCHEZ on instagram @txna.s

CDLD Media

Casa De La Diva

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok