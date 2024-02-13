VICTORY FOR CANNABIS PIONEER IN ONGOING SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST ROHAN MARLEY AND CANNABIS BRAND“LION ORDER”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CULVER CITY, CA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LEGAL VICTORY FOR CANNABIS PIONEER CHLOE VILLANO IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST ROHAN MARLEY AND OWNERS OF EMERGING CANNABIS LIFESTYLE BRAND“LION ORDER”



Pioneering cannabis industry entrepreneur Chloe Villano has scored a major legal victory in her ongoing legal battle over sexual harassment allegations she has filed against Rohan Marley (the son of legendary musician and cultural icon Bob Marley) and Shashamane Group, LLC, the owners of the emerging cannabis lifestyle brand“Lion Order.”



In 2021, Villano, a respected figure in the cannabis sector, joined forces with Marley to launch "Lion Order," a venture promising innovation and opportunity. However, what followed was a troubling ordeal of exploitation, harassment, and gender discrimination, culminating in Villano's wrongful termination and the denial of her rightful equity in the company.



On June 6, 2023, Ms. Villano filed a lawsuit against Rohan Marley and Shashamane Group, LLC in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Ms. Villano's Complaint alleging claims for sexual harassment in violation of state and federal anti-discrimination laws.



On August 4, 2023, Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss Ms. Villano's Complaint, alleging that Ms. Villano's case“warrants immediate dismissal” and should be dismissed“for lack of personal jurisdiction, improper [sic] venue, and failure to state any plausible claim for relief.”



However, in an 18-page Order issued on January 3, 2024, The Hon. Otis D. Wright, II – United States District Judge, denied the key provisions of Defendants' motion seeking to dismiss Plaintiff's sexual harassment claims and further denied Defendants' request to have the case transferred to Florida.



The Court's ruling sets the stage for Plaintiff to move forward with her case and conduct discovery including depositions of Defendant Rohan Marley and the other members of Shashamane Group, LLC.



In commenting on her victory, Ms. Villano opined,“ I have experienced significant personal and professional losses due to the abuse, harassment, and discrimination I suffered at the hands of Rohan Marley and his associates. This legal battle is not just about one woman's struggle but reflects a broader issue of women's treatment in the workplace, especially in male-dominated industries. In the upcoming trial, I seek justice for myself but this case also represents a stand against the mistreatment of women in the workplace.”



Jury trial in this lawsuit is set for March 25, 2025 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Ms. Villano's case is entitled: Chloe Villano v. Shashamane Group, LLC, et al. (Case No. 2:23-cv-04320-ODW (AFMx)).



The Barkhordarian Law Firm, PLC is an employment rights firm located in Culver City, CA that represents workers in employment litigation and workers compensation matters.



###

