New Junior Uranium Miner Stock to Watch - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA) (OTCPK: SLTFF)

February 13, 2024 Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks adds Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V:PEGA ) (OTCPK:SLTFF ) (Frankfurt:0QS0 ), a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold, and base metal properties in North America, to its growing list of featured junior miners .

Its Pine Channel uranium property consists of six mineral claims encompassing 6,028 ha situated at the northern most edge of the Athabasca Basin. The property is about 40km due west of the community of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan, and is accessible via trails and winter road that cross through the property. The property is underlain at shallow depths by the structurally complex Tanto Domain, which is host to numerous U, Cu, Ni and Au occurrences.

The Energy Sands project consists of sandstone-hosted uranium and vanadium mineralization with demonstrated potential to establish resources, with historical small-scale mining having occurred in two isolated regions of the Property.

Talking about the potential for uranium stocks, a recent article in US New s reported. "While rising uranium prices are a boon to mining companies, Sankar Sharma, CEO of RiskRewardReturn. says investors can also benefit from company-specific developments such as new mine discoveries and technological advancements. During times of rising uranium prices, miners can outperform the metal because of how those companies use operating leverage to increase profits."

This week the Exploring Mining Podcast released a special edition featuring an exclusive interview with host Cali Van Zant talking to well-known uranium stock Ur-Energy Inc (NYSE:URG ) (TSX:URE ) and its Chairman and CEO, John Cash.

