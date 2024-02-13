King To Members Of US Senate: Continuation Of Gaza War Undermines Prospects To Revive Peace Process

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, DC, Feb. 13 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday stressed to members of the United States Senate the importance of pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, urging greater international efforts to end the war which has created a humanitarian catastrophe.At a meeting with a number of Senators held in Washington, DC, and attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said the continuation of the Gaza war undermines prospects to revive the peace process.The King reiterated Jordan's rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Gazans internally or externally, noting that they must be allowed to return to their homes.His Majesty warned of an explosion of the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem as a result of continued settler violence against the Palestinians.The King also called for creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which is the only way to ensure regional stability.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.