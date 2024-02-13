Khalayleh: Awqaf Ministry Faces Daily Occupation Measures In Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Awqaf Islamic Affairs and Holy Places Muhammad Khalayleh Tuesday said the Ministry's Department of Endowments of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque faces daily Israeli occupation measures aimed at emptying Al-Aqsa Mosque by preventing the arrival of worshipers.During a meeting hosted by the Government Communication Forum, Khalayleh said, "Jordan stands at the forefront of the Arab and Islamic countries in caring for Jerusalem and its sanctities. It makes political efforts to counter the policies of the occupying force to change the status of the city of Jerusalem and its Arab and Islamic character."He explained that the budget of the Jerusalem Endowments Administration for 2024 amounted to JOD17 million, 20 per cent of the Ministry's budget, adding that 753 employees work in the administration, half of whom were appointed during the reign of His Majesty King Abdullah II.He said the administration's staff care for 120 mosques in occupied Jerusalem, noting that their bonuses have increased from 300 to 400 per cent.He discussed the Ministry's most prominent achievements in enhancing productivity and combating poverty and unemployment through the endowment sector, which provided 20,000 opportunities through the projects of the Endowment Funds Development Department spread across various regions of the Kingdom with an investment volume of JOD127 million and an investment return of JOD7.4 million.He stated that creating the Cash Endowment Directorate would open investment horizons as the directorate's assets amounted to about JOD24 million at the end of 2023, and it provided financing over two years worth JOD10,170 million.He noted the Hajj Fund's contribution to encouraging savings for Hajj purposes while achieving an investment return, adding that its assets amounted to JOD333 million, with a financing volume of JOD113 million.Khalayleh said over 147,000 families benefited from the programmes of the Zakat Fund and its committees, with a total value exceeding JOD26.6 million.The Fund pays monthly salaries to 5,500 families and sponsors 3,000 orphans. It established rehabilitation projects (grants) for families and housing units for vulnerable families.