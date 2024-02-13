Public Works Minister Receives EBRD Delegation, Discusses Its Support For Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Al Sammen, met on Tuesday with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), chaired by the Bank's Director for the eastern Mediterranean region, Gretchen Biery.The meeting covered areas of future support from the EBRD for infrastructure projects and the Jordanian construction sector.Abu Al Sammen highlighted his minitry's strategic priorities, including the priority projects of road, lighting, modernization and development of workshops, and providing technical assistance in preparing building codes.Al Sammen commended the distinguished relationship with the EBRD, which is one of Jordan's main partners in the development fields.In turn, the EBRD's underlined the investment volume in Jordan since 2012, which was concentrated in 72 projects with an estimated value of about 2 billion euros, 55% of which is for the private sector, in addition to financing sustainable infrastructure projects with the Greater Amman Municipality and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and implementing investments in solid waste, transportation, water, and energy.The is EBRD is a multilateral development bank that was established in 1991 to facilitate the transition to market economies in Central and Eastern Europe.