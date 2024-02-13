Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Coating System For Asphalt Trailers (JTK-202)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to coat the inside of an asphalt trailer or dump bed from inside the cab of the truck," said an inventor, from

Maben, Miss., "so I invented the B & T SPRAY SYSTEMS. My design would increase load time and prevent accidents for workers."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to coat the inside of a trailer or dump bed with release agent. In doing so, it offers a more efficient alternative to conventional spray systems. As a result, it allows for quicker unloading and improved control over spreading. It also increases convenience and safety. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, landscaping service providers, maintenance workers, asphalt haulers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-JTK-202, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp