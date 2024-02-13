Osamah Almarwai Looks To Inspire Next Generation Of Middle Eastern Grapplers At ONE 166: Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Osamah Almarwai is not just aiming for victory in his upcoming bout. He harbors a much deeper ambition: to inspire.

The Saudi Arabian-Yemeni star returns to action at the highly anticipated ONE 166: Qatar blockbuster event on Friday, March 1. He's scheduled to face Cleber Sousa in a flyweight submission grappling match, which is set to transpire at the stunning Lusail Sports Arena.

For Almarwai, it's more than just an assignment. It's a homecoming of sorts.

Almarwai, the first IBJJF Black Belt World Champion from the Middle East, has spent the past several years training and competing in the United States. In fact, he challenged ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci for the gold at ONE Championship's first on-ground event in the US last May.

So, after being away from the Gulf world for so long, he is thrilled to come back home and display his mesmerizing talent in Qatar.

“I'm super excited to be competing in the Middle East for the first time since I became a black belt and since I won [IBJJF] Worlds,” he said.“[I'm excited] to be competing and to showcase my skills amongst the Middle Eastern fans.”

Although he failed to dethrone Musumeci last year, Almarwai is still adored by many in the region.



India's MMA star Arjan Bhullar embracing 'home' feeling at ONE 166: Qatar

Joshua Pacio 'blessed' to have Filipino support for World Title rematch at ONE 166: Qatar Hosting ONE 166 in Qatar will revolutionize combat sports: Zuhayr Al-Qahtani

Read Also

With the chance to revisit his roots, the 31-year-old looks to maximize the global platform established by ONE Championship and help elevate the Middle East's grappling scene to new heights.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me because, once again, I'll make history with ONE Championship,” he stated.

“The first time we made history competing in the first event in the US, and now, we're making history again, competing in my region.”

As a pioneer in the sport, Almarwai sees his achievements as a source of motivation for aspiring grapplers in the Middle East. The Saudi Arabian-Yemeni star believes his success at the elite level serves as proof that with dedication and perseverance, athletes from the region can achieve greatness.

“I just see myself as a jiu-jitsu competitor. I didn't know I had that influence,” he offered.

“But when you get messages from people, I try to do my best to represent them, and I always motivate the people and the young up-and-comers from the Middle East. I always say if I could make it, you guys can make it.”

With the whole region on his back, Almarwai is determined to leave the Lusail Sports Arena on March 8 with his arm raised. Victory for him is a must.

“In my head, there's no way I'm going to lose in the Middle East. I mean, God willing, God knows what's going to happen,” he said.“But in my head, I'm doing everything I can to win.”

Fans can purchase tickets for ONE 166: Qatar at Virgin Megastore or Q-Ticket !