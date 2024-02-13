Elevate Your Football Viewing Experience With The Groundbreaking LG OLED Evo M3

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Assemble the squad and kick off exhilarating matchdays by bringing the stadium atmosphere direct to your living room. With the revolutionary LG OLED evo M3 4K Smart TV, be it the Asian Champions League, or the title race run-ins of the“Big Five” European leagues, watch every kick and polarizing VAR decisions with stunning clarity and immersive vibrancy.

Highlighted by TIME Magazine as one of the "game-changing innovations" of 2023, the LG OLED evo M3 series – exclusive to United Arab Emirates-based customers in the Middle East and Africa region – delivers an unmatched viewing thrill, proving practically perfect for UAE sports enthusiasts and football fanatics who can't be at the big game.

Whether you go for the 77-, 83-, or an astonishing 97-inch screen, this world-first OLED TV with 4K 120Hz wireless connectivity caters to various preferences, making it the ultimate choice for heart-pounding sports showdowns and festive football marathons. The exclusivity of the M3 series adds a touch of glory to LG's cutting-edge technology, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the world of consumer electronics.

With LG's innovative approach to TV design, the OLED TV featuring the Zero Connect Box redefines the game with a sleeker profile, eliminating the cable clutter and offering a seamless space. Take advantage of the wireless freedom to relocate your screen effortlessly, allowing you to switch up your viewing spot whenever you please.

Featuring LG OLED's legendary self-lit pixels, shining brighter than ever thanks to the Light Boosting algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and enhancements powered by the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6, the M Series promises deep, intense blacks with Infinite Contrast. Immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of the football season, showcasing true-to-nature rich tones and hues, creating a lifelike and dazzling picture.

Drive your team to the win from the comfort of your own home with LG. Learn more about LG's OLED evo M3 Series of Smart TVs, please visit:



About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anniversary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consumers with top-class user experience, all of LG's home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, visit

Permalink