Andersen Expands Reach Of Global Valuation Practice To Include 16 European Countries

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Just months after announcing its global valuation practice, Andersen , the fastest-growing independent, multidisciplinary professional services firm in the world, has expanded its valuation coverage to more than 16 countries throughout Europe. It has added 14 new groups in Europe in the last 12 months alone.

Andersen's global valuation team works with companies, funds, high-net-worth individuals and family offices to provide valuations of businesses, tangible and intangible assets, and complex securities for tax, financial reporting, and transaction advisory purposes. Andersen clients span a range of industries with diverse valuation needs around the globe.

“Valuation is a significant area of growth for Andersen and Europe is one of our fastest growing regions as we expand our Global Valuation Practice to serve our clients wherever they do business,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.

The strategic development of Andersen's valuation platform began with the addition of valuation capabilities in Romania in 2022 and the United Kingdom in early 2023. Andersen formally launched its global valuation practice last fall with the intent of becoming a Top 5 valuation firm in the world within the next two years.

“Our expansion of the Andersen platform across Europe reflects our clients' growing needs for best-in-class, independent valuation resources wherever they do business,” said Sid Luckenbach, managing director of Andersen's global valuation practice.“Our valuation professionals are independent and bring deep industry experience and a shared commitment to excellence.”

Andersen now has comprehensive valuation capabilities throughout the European region through collaboration agreements with best-in-class teams and the recent addition of key individuals around the globe. The latest European additions to Andersen's global valuation practice include:



Encon Consulting (Albania) – Encon Consulting works closely with clients to deliver a wide spectrum of valuation services, including business strategy, real estate, market research, feasibility studies, and comprehensive business valuations.

WIZEN (Estonia) – WIZEN, an independent business advisory firm, works with small and medium-sized companies to provide value assessment, mergers and acquisitions, financial due diligence, capital raising, and strategic sale preparation and management services.

Neuvoa (Finland) – Operating out of Helsinki, Neuvoa Advisors provides a suite of valuation services for mergers and acquisitions, structural and ownership agreements, capital arrangements and financing, and due diligence.

Sorgem Evaluation (France) – Sorgem Evaluation works closely with clients across a variety of sectors, including luxury and consumer goods, education, financial services and real estate, healthcare, transportation, media, and telecommunications.

American Appraisal (Greece) – Based in Athens, American Appraisal (Hellas) Limited specializes in valuation, real estate advisory, and fund asset management solutions for clients across Greece, Cyprus, and the Balkan region.

NTC (Hungary) – Based in Budapest, NTC specializes in financial and accounting consulting, as well as valuation.

Kontakt (Iceland) – Kontakt is a Reykjavík-based corporate finance and M&A advisor that provides private business owners and investors with independent and impartial advice on their growth and exit strategies.

Andersen in Italy (Italy) – Cesare Conti, former Managing Partner of Conti & Partners, joined Andersen as a Partner in Milan, bringing along a team of experienced professionals. The new practice group, referred to as Corporate Finance Advisory, provides business and real estate valuation, M&A advisory, deal structure and due diligence, debt advisory, and financial risk management services.

Eiroeksperts (Latvia) – Eiroeksperts provides clients with a full range of valuation services, including real estate, movable property, as well as business and intangible assets.

Alliance Valuations (Lithuania) – Based in Vilnius, Alliance Valuations is a real estate, property and business valuation firm providing comprehensive valuation support to companies throughout Lithuania.

Collegium Advisors (Netherlands) – Based in Rotterdam, Collegium is an independent, full-service corporate finance and valuation advisor serving clients globally.

Evercorp (Norway) – Oslo-based Evercorp offers an array of valuation and transaction services, including business and departmental sales, acquisitions, financial modeling, and financial due diligence.

Andersen in Spain (Spain) - Luis Martín Guirado and Daniel Anquela joined Andersen's office in Madrid providing Corporate Finance Advisory in the field of business valuations, portfolio valuation, valuations for restructurings, as well as for conflicts and claims, and tangible and intangible assets valuations, among others. Swiss Economics (Switzerland) – Based in Zurich, Swiss Economics provides valuation services to clients, including cash flow analysis, cost of capital assessment, and impact quantification.

“Tax, legal and valuation are complex disciplines that we are now able to integrate seamlessly throughout the European region and beyond,” added Andrea De Vecchi, Andersen's co-regional managing director in Europe.“Our professionals bring deep subject matter and jurisdictional expertise, while also working cross-functionally and across disciplines to focus on the big picture for our clients.”

Andersen's global valuation practice has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide, throughout North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia.

