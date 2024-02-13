Seclore Surges Into 2024 On The Heels Of A Record-Breaking Quarter And Major Customer Wins

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Today Seclore, the leading provider of data-centric security solutions, announced new milestones marking the company's fast growth, including that the company just closed the largest quarter in its history and secured two seven-figure customer deals. The team has also made several key new hires including the appointment of Chief Revenue Officer, Justin Endres , to help meet increased customer demand, illustrating Seclore's momentum as it ushers in a new era of data-centric security.

Additionally, the company today announced that Rohit Razdan has joined the company's Board of Directors. Razdan is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of India-based multi-stage tech investment firm, Tenacity Ventures, and he brings over twenty years of experience in operating, investing, and consulting with companies of all sizes.

“I've spent years working with forward-looking founders to build ambitious, customer-centric business plans that can help companies not just scale but truly lead markets,” said Razdan.“I'm so impressed by what the Seclore team is doing - they were built in India for the world, providing incredible customer value and pioneering the next generation of cybersecurity. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and help accelerate the team's next chapter of growth and expansion.”

“I'm thrilled to welcome Rohit to our board and leverage his rich experience to help Seclore capitalize on the rapid momentum we're experiencing,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of Seclore.“We're disrupting an entire industry, based on the thesis that outdated perimeter and device-based approaches to security are no longer sufficient for today's enterprises and instead we must orient security and protection around the data itself. As we chart this bold new path, it's incredibly validating to have customers, employees, advisors, and investors enthusiastically buy into what we're doing - we're just getting started.”

Prior to co-founding Tenacity Ventures, Razdan served as Chief Business Officer at Clear (formerly ClearTax), helping the company achieve 10x scale across various business verticals, geographies and products, while improving capital efficiency and quality of teams. Before Clear, Rohit worked as an investor at ICICI Venture and Gaja Capital.

This momentum follows other recent milestones from Seclore, including expanded partnerships with companies like Nagarro, a growing product suite to help protect enterprises' most critical assets, and being named a 2023 Hot Company in Data Security by Cyber Defense Magazine .

Protecting the world's sensitive data wherever it goes. Seclore protects and controls digital assets to help enterprises close their data security gap to prevent data theft and achieve compliance. Our data-centric approach to security ensures that only authorized individuals have access to sensitive digital assets, inside and outside of their organization. Enterprises can set automated policies and enable users to control and revoke who has access, what access they have, and for how long. Learn why leading enterprises like American Express and Applied Materials choose Seclore to protect and control their digital assets without sacrificing seamless collaboration and data sharing.

