Anglogold Ashanti Announces H2 2023 And FY2023 Results Conference Call

AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AGA") will release its results for the year ended 31 December 2023 on Friday, 23 February 2024. We invite you to participate in our market call via webcast or conference call.

Market Call

23 February 2024

08:30 ET / 13:30 UK / 15:30 CAT

Conference call pre-registration:

Webcast link:

Replay access numbers:

South Africa: 010 500 4108

UK: 0 203 608 8021

Australia: 073 911 1378

USA: 1 412 317 0088

International: +27 10 500 4108

Replay access code: 45876#

*To participate in the conference call, pre-registration is essential. The replay facility will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference until 1 March 2024

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti plc's (“AngloGold Ashanti”) financial reports, operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as“believe”,“aim”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“foresee”,“forecast”,“likely”,“should”,“planning”,“could”,“may”,“would”,“estimated”,“potential” or other similar words and phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance, actions or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, actions or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social, political and market conditions, including related to inflation or international conflicts, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and challenges and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti Limited's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2022 filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and AngloGold Ashanti's registration statement on Form F-4 initially filed with the SEC on 23 June 2023. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results or actions to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on AngloGold Ashanti's future results or actions. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

