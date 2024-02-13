Agile Selected As 2024 Housingwire Tech100 Winner For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Feb. 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Agile , a groundbreaking fintech bringing mortgage lenders and broker-dealers onto a single electronic platform, is excited to announce Agile Trading Technologies was selected for the 3rd consecutive year as a winner of the HousingWire Tech100 Award. The list is comprised of the most innovative technology companies in the housing market and provides housing professionals a look into the most impactful organizations that can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions.







Image caption: Agile Trading Technologies.

Agile Trading Technologies pioneers a transformative approach to financial technology to create a better mortgage-backed securities (MBS) market through increasing liquidity and automation in TBAs, MBS pools, and AOTs. Agile replaces legacy phone and email processes with an electronic platform designed to help the mortgage asset class operate more efficiently and market participants thrive.

“Agile will continuously push the boundaries to create a better approach for mortgage-backed securities and TBAs,” said Greg Vacura, President of Agile Trading Technologies,“The days of manual inputs and phone calls to multiple brokers will be automated to save time and money for all parties. We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire in our initiative for creating a more efficient capital market landscape.”

Agile's mission is to unlock the potential of an electronic marketplace and grow its network of lenders and broker-dealers to efficiently interact with the market and their counterparties.

Agile's broker-dealer network now consists of 20 broker-dealers with access to a growing pool of mortgage lenders who trade TBAs. With easy electronic access to new clients and added volume, Agile's electronic RFQ platform and MBS pool bidding provides all broker-dealers on the platform with increased trading partners and requests, heightened granularity and speed, and an excellent client experience.

About Agile:

The industry's first MBS fintech, Agile brings together lenders and dealers of all sizes onto a single platform. Agile facilitates the exchange of TBA MBS by securing and automating communication between mortgage lenders and broker-dealers. Agile digitizes the historically phone-based process to an electronic platform which may improve profitability and efficiency, while reducing administrative errors. Through its competitive TBA RFQ digital platform, mortgage lenders gain access to national and regional broker-dealers previously inaccessible on digital platforms, while broker-dealers gain access to an ever-growing network of lenders. Based in Philadelphia, Agile Trading Technologies supports a national network of clients with a team of capital markets professionals who have deep trading experience at financial organizations of every size.

