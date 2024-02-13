South Africa Submits Urgent Request To ICJ Regarding The Israeli Military Offensive In Rafah.

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network )
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa said that it had submitted an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's intention to expand its military offensive in the densely overcrowded southern Gaza city of Rafah.
The Presidency affirmed that it urgently called the court to halt the unbearable violations committed against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
