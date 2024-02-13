WORLDVIEW: Is NATO Obsolete?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) By Jonathan Power

So what does ex-President Donald Trump think about NATO? Twice during

his previous presidential campaign, he rubbished it publicly, saying it

was“obsolete”. Yet when a little later he met the UK's prime

minister, Therese May, it was all hunky-dory. He told her he supported

NATO 100%. Yet on Saturday, he made a scathing speech saying he

“encouraged” Russia that“they could do whatever the hell they want”

against those NATO countries that had not paid their dues.

There are some- influential people who have argued that NATO is

indeed obsolete. One of these was William Pfaff, the late, much

esteemed, columnist for the International Herald Tribune. Another is

Paul Hockenos who set out his views in a seminal article in World

Policy Journal. Their words fell on deaf ears. President George H.W.

Bush saw it differently and wanted to see the Soviet Union more

involved in NATO's day-to-day work. President Bill Clinton had another

agenda- and one that turned out to be dangerous, triggering over

time Russia's present-day hostility towards the West- to expand NATO

up to Russia's western border, incorporating one by one Russia's

former east European allies and beyond. His successors continued that

approach with Barack Obama at one time raising a red rag to a bull by

calling for the entry into NATO of Ukraine and Georgia. Now last year

Sweden and Finland have joined.

NATO's job, as its British secretary-general, Lord Ismay, said in 1967

was to“keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans

down”.

To some extent, it did find a role after the Berlin Wall came tumbling

down. It led to humanitarian interventions in Bosnia in 1995 and against

Serbia in 1999. In 2003 it deployed its troops into Afghanistan. At

one time the NATO-led force rose to 40,000 for 40 countries, including

all 27 of the NATO allies.

Nevertheless, some of us don't see these as great

successes. Most historians who have examined the evidence are

convinced that Stalin had no intention of invading Western Europe. The

Second World War was won, the Soviet Union had a ring of friends

around its borders, and Germany was divided.

The allies had been an

invaluable helpmate during it and it did not feel threatened by its

former comrades-in-arms. So often overlooked is that the Soviet Union

bore the brunt of defeating Germany and lost by far the most fighting

men and civilians. Thorough searches by Western historians through the

Soviet archives- they were opened during the years of President Boris

Yeltsin- have revealed that Moscow had no plans to invade Europe.

Today, despite its deployments in the former ex-Yugoslavia,

Afghanistan and Libya, NATO is not a truly multilateral institution of

equals. The Europeans did not initiate military action (except Libya which led to the overthrow and killing of President

Muammar Gadhafi). The Americans do that and the Europeans,

whatever their reservations, invariably follow.

OBEYING AMERICA

Moreover, obeying America rather than following their convictions

in ex-Yugoslavia, they did not seek UN Security Council permission

which went against the UN Charter, and then are angry that Russia

followed suit with its grabbing of Crimea.

NATO has no relevance to the problems that truly occupy Europe today.

Its hands are tied to the inflexible US policy on Ukraine. It has

nothing to say publicly about the massive refugee crisis that could

break out if the Russians invaded all of Ukraine. Europe is already

full up. NATO cannot help dealing with the fact, as a European Union

study concluded, that there will be an increase in tensions over

declining water supplies in the Middle East that will affect Europe's

security and economic interests. Nor can NATO do anything to

contribute to the fight against global warming, in the long run, the

most severe threat that confronts humanity. NATO directs attention

to a falsely analyzed issue that is not a pressing need.

When it comes to the“war on terrorism” there is little that NATO does

as a combined action force. At home, each government deals with the

issue itself. In the fight against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State

(ISIS) in Syria and Iraq the Americans, British, French, and Russia

battle them in their own way.

The EU should take over most of NATO's role: doing more of what it has

done in Georgia and stabilizing the Balkans, making use of its massive

“soft power”, and thus undergirding world security.

Yes, Mr Trump,

NATO is obsolete!