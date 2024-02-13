WORLDVIEW: Is NATO Obsolete?

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) By Jonathan Power
So what does ex-President Donald Trump think about NATO? Twice during
his previous presidential campaign, he rubbished it publicly, saying it
was“obsolete”. Yet when a little later he met the UK's prime
minister, Therese May, it was all hunky-dory. He told her he supported
NATO 100%. Yet on Saturday, he made a scathing speech saying he
“encouraged” Russia that“they could do whatever the hell they want”
against those NATO countries that had not paid their dues.
There are some- influential people who have argued that NATO is
indeed obsolete. One of these was William Pfaff, the late, much
esteemed, columnist for the International Herald Tribune. Another is
Paul Hockenos who set out his views in a seminal article in World
Policy Journal. Their words fell on deaf ears. President George H.W.
Bush saw it differently and wanted to see the Soviet Union more
involved in NATO's day-to-day work. President Bill Clinton had another
agenda- and one that turned out to be dangerous, triggering over
time Russia's present-day hostility towards the West- to expand NATO
up to Russia's western border, incorporating one by one Russia's
former east European allies and beyond. His successors continued that
approach with Barack Obama at one time raising a red rag to a bull by
calling for the entry into NATO of Ukraine and Georgia. Now last year
Sweden and Finland have joined.
NATO's job, as its British secretary-general, Lord Ismay, said in 1967
was to“keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans
down”.
To some extent, it did find a role after the Berlin Wall came tumbling
down. It led to humanitarian interventions in Bosnia in 1995 and against
Serbia in 1999. In 2003 it deployed its troops into Afghanistan. At
one time the NATO-led force rose to 40,000 for 40 countries, including
all 27 of the NATO allies.
Nevertheless, some of us don't see these as great
successes. Most historians who have examined the evidence are
convinced that Stalin had no intention of invading Western Europe. The
Second World War was won, the Soviet Union had a ring of friends
around its borders, and Germany was divided.
The allies had been an
invaluable helpmate during it and it did not feel threatened by its
former comrades-in-arms. So often overlooked is that the Soviet Union
bore the brunt of defeating Germany and lost by far the most fighting
men and civilians. Thorough searches by Western historians through the
Soviet archives- they were opened during the years of President Boris
Yeltsin- have revealed that Moscow had no plans to invade Europe.
Today, despite its deployments in the former ex-Yugoslavia,
Afghanistan and Libya, NATO is not a truly multilateral institution of
equals. The Europeans did not initiate military action (except Libya which led to the overthrow and killing of President
Muammar Gadhafi). The Americans do that and the Europeans,
whatever their reservations, invariably follow.
OBEYING AMERICA
Moreover, obeying America rather than following their convictions
in ex-Yugoslavia, they did not seek UN Security Council permission
which went against the UN Charter, and then are angry that Russia
followed suit with its grabbing of Crimea.
NATO has no relevance to the problems that truly occupy Europe today.
Its hands are tied to the inflexible US policy on Ukraine. It has
nothing to say publicly about the massive refugee crisis that could
break out if the Russians invaded all of Ukraine. Europe is already
full up. NATO cannot help dealing with the fact, as a European Union
study concluded, that there will be an increase in tensions over
declining water supplies in the Middle East that will affect Europe's
security and economic interests. Nor can NATO do anything to
contribute to the fight against global warming, in the long run, the
most severe threat that confronts humanity. NATO directs attention
to a falsely analyzed issue that is not a pressing need.
When it comes to the“war on terrorism” there is little that NATO does
as a combined action force. At home, each government deals with the
issue itself. In the fight against Al Qaeda and the Islamic State
(ISIS) in Syria and Iraq the Americans, British, French, and Russia
battle them in their own way.
The EU should take over most of NATO's role: doing more of what it has
done in Georgia and stabilizing the Balkans, making use of its massive
“soft power”, and thus undergirding world security.
Yes, Mr Trump,
NATO is obsolete!
