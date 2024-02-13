Five Road Deaths, 398 Accidents During Carnival

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The crawl back to the capital following the Carnival of 142,243

vehicles that traveled to the interior is underway.

The National Police reported that from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, the reversal of lanes will be enabled in two sections to facilitate the return of people. The inversion of the roads will be from El Nance de San Carlos to Sajalices and the other section from Campana to La Espiga de La Chorrera.

While for Ash Wednesday, February 14, the investment of roads in those sectors will begin from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm.

According to figures from the National Directorate of Traffic Operations of the National Police to Telemetro, the return of approximately 81,667 vehicles had been recorded by mid-morning.



Over 14,000 f drivers would be arriving home with tickets issued for various infractions including cases 2,456 cases

of excessive speed, driving while intoxicated, and, unfortunately, accidents that have left fatal victims

Since the start of the carnivals, a total of 398 accidents have been attended to, which has led to an increase in penalties imposed on drivers.

“There have been 159 injured people and five fatalities, of which three have been caused by an accident.”



