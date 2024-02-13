Red Lobster® Celebrates Lobsterfest®: Lucky Few Will Claim Endless Lobster

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lobsterfest ® has officially returned**, and this year, Red Lobster ® is adding endless reasons to love the highly-anticipated event with new ways for guests to treat themselves.

In addition to offering ten craveable lobster dishes for a limited time, Red Lobster is celebrating the occasion by

offering 150 lucky guests across the country the chance to enjoy

endless amounts of lobster* compliments of the brand!

Starting on Tuesday, February 20, and while supplies last, U.S. residents will have a chance to claim their endless lobster. This exclusive opportunity will entitle each winning guest to one complimentary two-hour seating to enjoy lobster, served endlessly, with two sides and warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits

®

at the Red Lobster of their choosing nationwide.

Guests must check Red Lobster's social channels – Facebook , X ,

TikTok , and Instagram,

to see when the online opportunity to claim the Endless Lobster Experience

goes live.

"Enjoying lobster is a delicious way for guests to indulge in a way that they deserve, and there is no better place for a lobster lover to satisfy their cravings than at Red Lobster, especially during Lobsterfest," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at Red Lobster. "This year, we are thrilled to take our Lobsterfest event to the next level by sharing the Endless Lobster Experience with 150 lucky guests nationwide!"

Only at Red Lobster are guests able to treat themselves with the one-of-a-kind Lobsterfest celebration. This year's limited-time menu offers a variety of dishes including five new lobster creations like NEW! Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack and signature favorites like Lobster Lover's Dream®, all accompanied by warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits served endlessly, in addition to several refreshing new cocktail choices like NEW! Deep Sea Lobsterita.

Plus, everyone is invited to join the My Red Lobster Rewards*** program to

earn points for dining, including through To Go orders placed on Red Lobster's website.

New members are rewarded with 10%^ off when dining in and 12 Cheddar Bay Biscuits^^ with To Go orders. To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .