In A Historic Move Beagle Freedom Project Closes Animal Testing Laboratory In Nowata, Oklahoma And Rescues Over 200 Dogs And Cats From Certain Death

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofit Rescue Organization Acquires Property Where They Will Rehabilitate and Rehome Animal Testing Survivors and Others from Severe Abuse

Los Angeles, CA & Nowata, Oklahoma, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHEN : Wednesday, February 14, 2024 - Media Invited for Tour and Interviews 8AM – 3PM CST

WHO: Shannon Keith, President and Founder, Beagle Freedom Project

WHAT:

Behind the scenes, full access tour

Meet/film Animal Testing Survivors Rescued by BFP: 200 dogs, cats, newborn puppies, family of 6 pigs, all rescued by BFP, from animal testing

Interview with BFP President and Founder Shannon Keith

Video, B-roll, Stills and Celebrity Testimonials Available Upon Request

WHERE: 20045 NS 407 Road, Nowata, OK 74048 - Ample parking on-site

WHY : Beagle Freedom Project announces they have shut massive testing laboratory in Nowata, Oklahoma, , ending decades of cruel experimentation, and sparing thousands of dogs and cats from future testing and purpose breeding. Beagle Freedom Project has taken over the 30-acre Oklahoma property and facilities where these animals were once held captive and tested on, and is transforming the space into a rescue, rehabilitation, and adoption center. More than 200 dogs and cats have been surrendered from this lab and liberated from a lifetime of toxic and painful experimentation, and they are safe with BFP at Freedom Fields! This is an unprecedented acquisition and rescue model that BFP hopes will offer others a pathway to help end all animal testing.

Freedom Fields is where the dogs, cats and farm animals Beagle Freedom Project rescues from animal testing will receive thorough medical care, nutritious food, safe and beautiful habitats, space to roam, and all the protection, love, play, enrichment, and freedom they deserve!

RSVP : Sasha Itzikman 818.383.7970 ...

Out of state/area press may schedule remote interviews in advance.

ABOUT BFP: Established in 2010, Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, California, is the world's foremost rescue and rehoming organization for animals used in laboratory testing. Since its inception, BFP has liberated more than 4,000 animals while working to end the archaic use of animals in testing, through education, rescue and advocacy. The organization's Beagle Freedom Bill mandating the adoption of dogs and cats from labs, that would otherwise be euthanized, has passed in 13 states, and their Cruelty Cutter app is the leading cruelty-free shopping app in the U.S. BFP's programs have won prestigious awards like the Lush Prize for Public Awareness and the GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency. Shannon Keith, BFP Founder and President, is an animal rights attorney who has also produced award-winning documentaries“Behind the Mask” and“Sanctuary”. Learn more at bfp .

Attachments



BFP Beagle held in a small metal cage begging for love at former animal testing lab shut down by Beagle Freedom Project

CONTACT: Sasha Itzikman Beagle Freedom Project 818-383-7970 ...