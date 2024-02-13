Sleep In Heavenly Peace Achieves Platinum Rating On Guidestar For The 6Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3 happy kids received beds of their own from one of SHP's volunteer delivery teams

- Jordan Allen-Executive Director of SHPPOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing safe and comfortable beds for children in need, proudly announces that it has earned the prestigious Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar for the sixth consecutive year.GuideStar is the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations, and the Platinum Seal is the highest level of recognition, signifying an organization's commitment to transparency and accountability. This accomplishment reflects Sleep in Heavenly Peace's unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of children across the country.Sleep in Heavenly Peace has consistently demonstrated excellence in its mission to ensure that no child sleeps on the floor. The organization's commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and impact-driven initiatives has earned them this remarkable distinction from GuideStar.Executive Director Jordan Allen expressed gratitude for the ongoing support and trust from donors, volunteers, and the community at large. "Earning the Platinum Seal of Transparency for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to our incredible donors. We are committed to ensure that every dollar donated to SHP will make a significant difference in the life of a child experiencing bedlessness. As such, we are deeply honored to be recognized by GuideStar for our dedication to transparency and efficiency in our operations."Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to expand its reach and impact, with a focus on addressing the pressing and growing issue of child bedlessness. Through partnerships, community engagement, and the tireless efforts of volunteers, the organization aims to provide a safe and comfortable place for every child to lay their head.About Sleep in Heavenly Peace:Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a non-profit organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Founded on the belief that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child, the organization strives to ensure that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Through the efforts of volunteers and the generosity of donors, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has provided over 160,000 children with a safe and comfortable place to sleep.

Anna Marshall

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5010

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Without a Bed