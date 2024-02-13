The Picoway® Treatment Now Available At Advanced Body And Laser Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advanced Body and Laser Center offers the Picoway Laser device for treatment.

Advanced Body and Laser Center is one of the only Med Spas in the San Joaquin Valley with this innovative treatment technology.

- Lesa ShowsVISALIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Body and Laser Center (ABLC) is proud to announce that they offer the revolutionary PicoWay® from Candela. The PicoWay® was named the 2022 Aesthetic Awards Device of the Year and has been featured on the Today Show on NBC. Advanced Body and Laser Center is one of the first clinics in the San Joaquin Valley to incorporate this system into its state-of-the-art practice.Meet the PicoWay® laser, intentionally designed to work from the inside out.The PicoWay® system delivers high peak power and the shortest pulse durations for a non-thermal, photoacoustic effect that transforms skin from the inside out. This remarkably innovative PicoWay® laser can:Significantly improve acne scars and wrinkles with a series of quick, 15 to 20-minute treatments.Address a range of benign pigmented lesions with flexibility in depth and spot size.Treat a wide range of tattoos, like difficult-to-treat blue and green tattoos.PicoWay® Resolve and PicoWay® Resolve Fusion are fractional, split-beam treatments available on the PicoWay® system. Click HERE to learn more about this popular, low-downtime treatment to address acne scars, wrinkles, and benign pigmented lesions."ABLC works to curate a location for our clients to have a one-stop shop for all their beauty needs. Adding Picoway to our arsenal of weapons to combat patient struggles with Melasma, tattoo removal, skin pigment, and lack of collagen production has made a major impact on our treatment plans. Picoway has paved a pathway for our clients, creating a treatment that specifically targets their areas of concern," said Lesa Shows, Founder and Owner of Advanced Body and Laser Center.The PicoWay® laser treatment stimulates collagen at a deeper level by utilizing three distinct energy wavelengths to address specific skin concerns. In contrast, an IPL treatment employs a wider range of wavelengths. While IPL can be effective in certain cases, it may not be as safe for darker skin types and does not stimulate collagen in the same manner.For more information on PicoWay® system treatments or Advanced Body and Laser Center, visit or call (559)636-0808.Advanced Body and Laser Center:The mission at Advanced Body and Laser Center is simple. They want every single person that comes in their doors to look and feel their best. They are committed to providing you with an exceptional experience from the moment you walk through their door. They take the time to listen to you and help you evaluate all of your options.Founded and Owned by Lesa Shows, Advanced Body and Laser Center provides highly individualized and dedicated care and aesthetic treatments in a welcoming environment. Ms. Shows began her aesthetics career in 1995 and created an unparalleled medical team over time. They educate patients on how to take care of themselves using cutting-edge scientific treatments for the reversal of age-related disorders. They perform individually tailored anti-aging treatments and provide patients with the products they need to look and feel their best. Their patients leave more educated and empowered to take care of themselves and are reassured that they are using all the resources available to them so they can look and feel their best. They offer natural-looking aesthetic services using a variety of products to target each dermal layer and are superbly qualified to support and assist their valued patients during their aesthetic journey.

