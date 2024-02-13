Registration Open For CHTA's 42Nd Annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Delegates at Caribbean Travel Marketplace engage in strategic discussions to elevate the region's travel and tourism sector.

The Third Annual Caribbean Travel Forum and First Responsible Tourism Day will be included in this year's activities in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Registration is open for the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association's (CHTA) 42nd annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace, scheduled from May 20-23, 2024, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Jamaica.The premier event for connecting suppliers of Caribbean travel products and services with global buyers, Caribbean Travel Marketplace promises to be a dynamic platform for networking, collaboration, and showcasing the diverse offerings of the Caribbean hospitality and tourism sector.“Marketplace presents a vital opportunity for industry leaders and travel professionals from across the globe to unite, forge partnerships, and pave the way for the continued growth and prosperity of the region,” said Vanessa Ledesma, Acting CEO and Director General of CHTA.Delegates can look forward to engaging in productive business meetings to promote the region as a top travel destination. Attendees will renew existing partnerships and explore new ones, discuss industry trends, and discover innovative strategies to enhance the Caribbean tourism experience.The third annual CHTA Caribbean Travel Forum will take place on May 20. The event will focus on the business of Caribbean tourism and include topics such as multi-destination marketing, intra-Caribbean travel, air connectivity, sustainability, technology innovation, labor market, taxation, and tourism linkages. The CHTA Awards lunch will also recognize this year's Destination Resilience Award winner.New for this year is the Marketplace Responsible Tourism Day, slated for May 23. This event is designed to promote sustainable tourism development, highlighted by giving back to local communities. Delegates will engage in activities that positively impact the local community in Jamaica. This initiative is part of a broader movement towards responsible tourism, emphasizing the need for environmentally sustainable, economically beneficial, and culturally respectful practices in the travel industry.“Since our initial efforts to aid hurricane victims in Puerto Rico at the 2022 Marketplace event, the inclusion of Responsible Tourism Day has remained a top priority,” said Nicola Madden-Greig, President of CHTA.“We are delighted that this year marks its official launch, solidifying responsible and sustainable tourism practices within our meetings,” she added.Registration for Caribbean Travel Marketplace and the Caribbean Travel Forum 2024 is open to suppliers, buyers, and sponsors. Visit the official event website at chtamarketplace to register and learn more.

Darcel Choy

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

email us here