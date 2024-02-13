Craftercms Announces Strong Sales Growth And Profitable Operations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CrafterCMS is an open-source, headless content management system for enterprises.

Sales of Crafter Cloud, the headless CMS SaaS for enterprises, grew by 70% in fiscal year 2023.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless content management system for enterprises, announced today today reported a double digit increase in software annual recurring revenue (ARR) in fiscal year 2023. The company also generated positive net income and positive operating cash flow, further strengthening its already strong balance sheet and outstanding financial condition.

"Our continued strong sales growth and profitable operations is a result of three primary factors," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. "First, the composable architecture of CrafterCMS, including its plugin framework, Git-based content repository and unique support for collaborative DevContentOps processes, continues to drive growth in both our open source community and in the numbers of new enterprise customers. Second, sales of Crafter Cloud, our highly customizable private SaaS offering, grew by 70% as more enterprises look to move their content-driven digital experience applications to the cloud. Third, our existing customers continue to expand their utilization of CrafterCMS to more and more enterprise use cases, driving both strong renewal rates and the purchase of additional software subscriptions for new digital experience applications.”

“Our enterprise customers are some of the largest, most well-respected brands on the planet, and they rely on CrafterCMS to power their most business-critical digital experiences,” continued Vertal.“CrafterCMS is laser focused on customer and community success, and on building a durable, profitable business that our customers, partners, and open source community can rely on for the long term.”

About CrafterCMS

CrafterCMS replaces the broken paradigm of traditional content management and enables a new era of fast, agile and easier development of innovative digital experiences that benefits large enterprises and fast-growing startups. As an open-source, Git-based headless platform, CrafterCMS is amazing for developers, easy for content authors, and fantastic for DevContentOps. Enterprises can choose from support options that include self-hosted/self-managed, fully-managed private SaaS in the cloud, and community-supported open source. Learn more about our enterprise solutions at craftercms and the open source project at craftercms .

