Heart Health Month: Revolutionary Innovation To Prevent Sudden Cardiac Arrest

DUBLIN, IRELAND, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a condition in which the heart suddenly and unexpectedly stops beating. Patients who experience dangerously fast heart rhythms or are at risk of SCA typically receive an implanted defibrillator. These devices, which have been saving lives for nearly 40 years, send a high-energy shock or low-energy pacing pulses to terminate a potentially deadly heart rhythm.Patients now have a new safe and effective treatment option with the newly FDA approved Medtronic Aurora EV-ICDTM (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) system.This first-of-its-kind implanted defibrillator provides the benefits of traditional, transvenous ICDs in a single device and implant procedure, but takes the wire out of the veins and heart and instead places it under the sternum (breastbone), helping avoid long-term complications.SCA survivor Cheryl Jordan Winston and Dr. Alan Cheng share Cheryl's story to spread awareness of the importance of heart health, ICDs as a treatment for dangerously fast heart rhythms, and what to do if sudden cardiac arrest occurs.For more information, please visit

