Runway Of Dreams & Dateability Host Passion + Fashion Event: A Celebration Of Love, Inclusivity, Self Expression & Style

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Runway of Dreams Foundation , an organization that empowers people with disabilities to have confidence and self-expression through fashion and beauty inclusion, partnered with Dateability , the innovative dating app designed for individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses to host "Passion + Fashion" event yesterday in NYC on the last night of NYFW, celebrating love, inclusion and style.Six Couples Meet for the First Time"Passion + Fashion" featured six real couples, matched on Dateability, who met for the first time in an environment that celebrated their uniqueness and the universal language of companionship. These couples took center stage in a runway show that highlighted their individual stories and showcased Adaptive and Universal Fashion.Mindy Scheier, the visionary Founder of The Runway of Dreams Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the event, "Fashion is a form of self-expression, a way to boost confidence and a tool for empowerment. 'Passion + Fashion' is part of our ongoing mission to make fashion accessible and inclusive for all, breaking down barriers and celebrating diversity in the most beautiful way - through love and style."A Conversation with Real Matches"Passion + Fashion" highlighted the importance of Adaptive and Universally Designed clothing and the important role that clothing plays in the lives of people with disabilities.Jacqueline Child, the co-founder of Dateability, shared her personal insights during the event, stating, "Dateability is honored to partner with Runway of Dreams for a night dedicated to celebrating inclusivity and love. We are thrilled to be giving our community the opportunity to express themselves through fashion and beauty while also making connections and building community. Events like this are so important because disabled people are too often excluded from society, especially from things of this nature. This event sets a precedent that disabled people care about looking and feeling beautiful and deserve to have the spotlight shine on them.”Following the runway where the couples met for the first time, there was a poignant panel discussion led by Mindy Scheier, where the real-life matches shared their personal journeys. This enlightening part of the program delved into the intersections of fashion, dating, and living with disabilities, offering attendees a deeper understanding of the challenges and triumphs within these experiences. The dialogue illuminated the critical role of Adaptive fashion in fostering self-expression and confidence, while also highlighting the significance of platforms like Dateability in creating meaningful connections. Through their stories, the panel underscored the transformative power of inclusivity in fashion and the importance of visibility and representation for individuals with disabilities in all aspects of life, including dating and relationships.To top off the night was a surprise guest appearance from the highly anticipated film Good Bad Things , Co-Executive Producer, Steve Way. Steve spoke about his connection to the Runway of Dreams Foundation, and how apropos it was to speak about the upcoming film, which features a lead actor with a disability who joins a dating app to find love.“What I love about Runway of Dreams is that it's something that we can say is ours. There are so many spaces that are not accessible to us, so many spaces that are not safe for us, so many spaces where we are not welcome. But, Runway of Dreams is for us.”About Runway of Dreams FoundationRunway of Dreams empowers people with disabilities to have confidence and self-expression through fashion and beauty inclusion. The foundation works to give people with disabilities access to fashion that excites and empowers them. Runway of Dreams raises awareness, educates consumers, advocates for industry change, develops the next generation of design innovators and provides access to fashionable Adaptive apparel.About DateabilityDateability is a groundbreaking dating app specifically designed for individuals with disabilities and chronic illnesses, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for finding love and companionship.

