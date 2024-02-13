               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
A1 Group: Results For Q4 2023 And For The Full Year 2023


2/13/2024 2:15:41 PM

A1 Group: Results for Q4 2023 and for the full year 2023
A1 Group announces results for Q4 2023 and for the full year 2023.

Highlights Q4 and full year 2023

  • FY 2023:
    • 4.9% total revenue growth, driven by service revenue growth in all markets on CCY
    • 4.7% EBITDA growth; EBITDA adjusted grew by 5.1% as negative FX effects and higher restructuring costs levelled out with positive one-offs
    • Net result increased by 1.8 % to EUR 646 mn
    • Net debt ex leases/EBITDAaL stood at 0.4x at year-end 2023, net debt/EBITDA at 1.3x
    • CAPEX increased by 16 % to EUR 1.093 mn due to investments in spectrum (EUR 133 mn)
    • Free cash flow of EUR 354 mn in FY 2023 (EUR 603 mn in 2022)
    • Mobile subscriber growth of 5.6% y-o-y, RGU increase of 1.1% y-o-y
  • Q4 2023: Total revenues +2.3% (+5.1% in CCY), EBITDA before restructuring, one-offs and FX up +7.3% (reported: +11.4%)
  • Bulgaria acquired spectrum in 700 Mhz and 800 Mhz frequency bands in Q4 2023
  • Credit rating upgrade in December 2023: A1 Group upgraded by Moody's from Baa1 to A3, outlook stable
  • Top ESG ratings: Sustainalytics' 2024 ESG Top-Rated Companies List and CDP's A list in 2024
  • Dividend proposal for FY 2023: Increase of 13% to EUR 0.36 per share (2022: EUR 0.32)
  • Outlook 2024: Total revenue growth of 3-4% y-o-y, CAPEX excl. spectrum of EUR 800 mn
  • Ambitions 2024-2026:
    • Revenue growth of 3-4% per year
    • EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year
    • CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies



