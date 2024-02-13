|
EQS-News: EuroTeleSites AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
EuroTeleSites Reports Strong Financial Performance after 100 Operating Days
13.02.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Highlights of the Financial Year 2023 (September 22 – December 31)
Listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since September 22, 2023
Positive analyst estimations at around 5 Euro per share Macro Towers: 13.465 with a tenancy ratio of 1.23 Revenues: 71.9 mEUR. EuroTeleSites benefited from the Master Lease Agreement with A1 Group EBITDAaL: 40.1 mEUR, margin 56%. In line with expectations. Free Cashflow: 17.2 mEUR. Capex: Amounted to 27.3 mEUR. Driven by an asset deal, and strongest completion of new sites within a year. 122 sites were completed in 2nd HY23, and 118 sites were added through asset deal from A1.
