Leclanché And Tesla L.H. Complete Installation And Commissioning Of Battery Storage System For Veolia Gas Power Plant In Levice, Slovakia

Leclanché provided its advanced energy management software and 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh fully integrated energy storage system Leclanché ensured Veolia Gas Power Plant to now be compliant with European secondary frequency control regulations with full ability to supply full power to the grid in half the time YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and LEVICE, Slovakia, 13 th February 2024 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage solutions companies, and Tesla L.H. , a Slovakian equipment manufacturer and solutions provider, have successfully completed their collaboration and commissioned a novel energy storage system for a natural gas-fired power plant located in Levice, a town in Western Slovakia (picture available here ). The contract for the installation was awarded in 2020 by Energodata, a major provider of ancillary grid services in Slovakia. Leclanché's 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh containerised energy storage system was integrated into the plant's internal medium voltage grid. It is now being used to help the plant comply with new European secondary frequency control regulations for automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR). The regulation went into effect at the beginning of this year. It requires the plant to deliver its Full Activation Time (FAT) or full power to the grid in just 7.5 minutes instead of the previous 15 minutes once requested by the transmission system operator (TSO). Leclanché supplied the inverters, the battery energy storage system (BESS) and its advanced energy management software (EMS) for the project. Leclanché engineering teams adapted the EMS to the existing control/command system of the power plant and interfaced it with the EnergoData control system to communicate with the TSO. Tesla L.H. provided engineering, integration, procurement, and construction services. “We are pleased with the successful completion and activation of this critical grid stabilisation project for the Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice, Slovakia,” said Pierre Blanc, chief executive officer and chief technology and industrial officer, Leclanché SA. “Our Stationary Solutions team's success in designing and implementing energy storage systems for primary and secondary frequency control applications shows the exceptional upside potential of our battery storage products and demonstrates our agility in supporting the needs of the overall utilities market.” “This partnership with Leclanché helped us to deliver an energy storage system to an existing gas-powered plant in Eastern Europe to support secondary frequency control,” said Michal Zelina, chief executive officer, EnergoData. “We're proud to have collaborated with Leclanché and EnergoData in this first of a kind project in our region.”

About Leclanché Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company's Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). SIX Swiss Exchange : ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

