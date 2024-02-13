14 New Qcos Aim To Elevate Product Standards Amid FTA Talks

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 13 (KNN) The Indian government is preparing to introduce 14 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) encompassing 129 new products by the year's end, according to informed sources.

This strategic move aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian-manufactured products, coinciding with ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions with multiple nations, reported Mint.

As these FTAs progress, the anticipated reduction in import tariffs underscores the imperative for India to remain vigilant against the influx of substandard imports.

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms govern products produced in India for both domestic consumption and imports, while exports adhere to international standards. However, there's a possibility of revisiting this provision in the future, according to the sources.

Stakeholders believe that adherence to these QCOs could potentially lead to broader recognition of BIS-certified products internationally.

The primary objective behind introducing QCOs is to ensure that Indian consumers have access to quality goods, irrespective of their origin.

Deliberations are underway to finalise the 14 QCOs, covering a diverse range of products under the purview of central ministries of steel, mines, textiles, commerce, animal husbandry, labour, petroleum, heavy industries, and women and child development.

Consumer durables, ceramic tiles, and plastic products are among the new items slated to fall under these QCOs. Additionally, draft orders for 77 QCOs, spanning 317 products, have already been published on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) platform for public feedback.

Following the consultation period, the government will meticulously evaluate the received comments, potentially conducting further stakeholder consultations before the final QCO notification.

These orders, issued by different line ministries, align with the standards set forth by the BIS, operating under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

With 156 QCOs already in force, governing a total of 672 products, the significance of adhering to these standards cannot be overstated. Once a QCO is enforced, non-compliance could result in severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

In light of these developments, Sudhanshu Rai, a scientist at BIS, said,“The BIS certification scheme is basically voluntary. However, for a number of products, compliance with Indian standards is made compulsory for reasons of public interest, protection of human, animal or plant health, safety of environment, prevention of unfair trade practices and national security.”

(KNN Bureau)