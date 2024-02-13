Love And Finances: Grow Together With Bajaj Markets

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India This Valentine's Day, couples have the opportunity to invest in their shared goals and future on Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Those looking to go beyond the traditional expressions of love can choose from a wide range of financial products and services that empower them to make informed decisions together.





Love & Finances - Life's Journey Together





Here's how the evergreen couples of all times can build a better tomorrow while cherishing their current journey on Bajaj Markets:





Create the perfect moment

There's no need to wait to plan a date night, go out shopping, or plan a vacation, when there are 30+ cards to choose from! Couples can manage expenses better with credit cards from some of the leading issuers and get up to 12x reward points on spends.







What's more - these cards offer fuel waivers for that long drive, complimentary lounge access for travel plans, and get 1+1 offer for their movie dates.







Take a long walk



From planning a big purchase, to spending on home repairs, or trying to clear existing debts, this marketplace can be an ideal choice. Couples from different walks of life can choose loans from multiple partners.







Ranging from just Rs. 500 to Rs. 15 Crores, these loans suit diverse needs such as personal, home, professional, education, and gold loans. After all, love shouldn't cost couples their savings.







Stay invested together

In the vast garden of financial planning, couples embark on a journey akin to planting seeds, nurturing them to fruition. Choose from a variety of fixed-income instruments like fixed deposit, savings account, or go for market-linked investment options such as mutual funds, bonds, and more.







Couples can get started with a joint savings account, invest smartly with fixed deposit interest rates up to 8.85% p.a. They can achieve their dreams by choosing to invest for their short and long-term goals.





Hold on to each other

Just as couples hold on to each other through the ups and downs of life, they can safeguard their journey with thoughtful insurance choices.







From navigating daily commutes with reliable car and bike insurance plans to safeguarding health with comprehensive health coverage up to Rs. 2 Crores, Bajaj Markets empowers couples to plan for a more secure future together.







Additionally, choosing from 150+ pocket insurance plans offers a safety net against unexpected expenses, ensuring financial stability.





Let love blossom with the promise of a secured future. By downloading the Bajaj Markets app or visiting the website, couples can unlock financial security, achieve shared goals, and build a future as strong as their bond.







