Chinese Wok Launches #Loveineverybite Campaign To Spice Up This Valentine's Month

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Chinese Wok , the beloved Chinese cuisine chain owned by Lenexis Foodworks Pvt. Ltd. has unveiled its latest campaign, #LoveInEveryBite, in celebration of Valentine's Month.



Indulge in flavourful dishes from Chinese Wok with their #LoveInEveryBite campaign





With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Chinese Wok introduces this heartwarming campaign to coincide with the launch of its new offerings throughout the month. From intimate dinners for two to delightful meals shared with loved ones, Chinese Wok aims to inspire the younger generation to express their affection and go the extra mile to make their loved ones feel special.





“Our goal is to give Valentine's Day a whole new meaning,” says Mr. Aayush Agrawal, Founder and Director of Chinese Wok .“Love is not confined to couples in relationships or marriage; it transcends all boundaries and encompasses every bond of love, whether it's with family, friends, someone special, or even self-love. At Chinese Wok, we believe that every individual deserves to feel cherished and valued, and our #LoveInEveryBite campaign embodies this ethos by celebrating the universal language of love through our delectable and fit-for-every-occasion cuisine."





In a bid to promote inclusivity and celebrate love in all its forms, Chinese Wok has collaborated with various content creators across the country to amplify the #LoveInEveryBite campaign. From heartwarming stories to delectable food experiences, Chinese Wok invites everyone to join in the celebration of love this Valentine's season.

The brand has also launched a social media campaign highlighting the deep-seated association of food with love. As a special offer, the brand has launched a special menu priced at just Rs.149 for 14th February.





Chinese Wok has also partnered with the renowned cricket umpire Nitin Menon and launched a series of digital films under the campaign“ Yummpire ”. In this hilarious campaign, Nitin is seen trading his strict umpiring ways for a love affair with Chinese Wok's food. The campaign shows his journey from a no-nonsense, stoic-faced cricket fanatic to a noodle-loving foodie. One of the brand films also shows an endearing scenario where Nitin hilariously misreads his date's hand heart signal! Instead of swooning gestures, he offers a steaming bowl of noodles, proving his love the only way he knows how - through delicious food. The campaign has been a hit and has garnered over 45Cr+ impressions and 6Cr engagements since it was launched during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.





As Chinese Wok continues to expand with 200 outlets nationwide, it remains committed to offering the best and Yummiest Chinese cuisine at affordable prices. Renowned for its extensive menu featuring favorites like fried rice, hakka noodles, mouth-watering momos, and more, Chinese Wok invites everyone to indulge in flavorful Desi-Chinese delights this Valentine's Month.





For more information about Chinese Wok's successful campaigns, visit:-







Campaign Video - youtu/j7tmEeEaZhM?si=Bh2azdcEuMQ5CnS