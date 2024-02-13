$550 Working Families Tax Credit Checks From Michigan Coming This Week

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Eligible Michigan families will start receiving the Working Families Tax Credit checks this week. The Working Families Tax Credit checks from Michigan will be sent to more than 700,000 households. On average, a household is expected to receive $550 in Working Families Tax Credit.

Working Families Tax Credit checks from Michigan: who will get them and when?

On Monday, the state of Michigan announced that some families in the state will receive the Working Families Tax Credit checks from Michigan on Tuesday. The credit is part of the state's new law that expands the credit amount (from 6% to 30%) and is based on the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

“These checks that are starting to be mailed out this week will lift tens of thousands of people out of working poverty and directly benefit half the children in Michigan by helping their moms and dads pay the bills, put food on the table, and buy school supplies,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

Michigan will start issuing the checks on Tuesday, and all eligible households will be sent the checks over the next five to six weeks through the U.S. Postal Service, the governor's office informed .

To receive the Working Families Tax Credit checks from Michigan , a person needs to meet specific requirements, as well as file a federal income tax return. Filing taxes is mandatory to qualify for the credit, even if no taxes are owed or there is no requirement to file a return.

Other requirements include taxpayers' need to be a resident of Michigan and must be working in the state. If the taxpayer qualifies for the Federal EITC , they automatically become eligible for the Working Families Tax Credit.

Those who qualify for the credit will get the check automatically if they have filed a state tax return. No additional paperwork is required. The credit amount depends on several factors, including annual income, filing status and number of dependents.

How much credit to expect

If a household is granted a federal credit, then they will get an additional 30% credit at the time of filing the state income tax return. The new law takes effect on February 13, but is retroactive.

This means that taxpayers who qualified for a 6% Working Families Tax Credit for the 2022 tax year will get the remaining 24% of the credit when filing their state tax return. For the 2023 tax year, eligible households will get the full 30% rate credit when they file their return this season.

The checks will be mailed to taxpayers' most recent address the Treasury has on file. If a taxpayer has changed their address recently or is unsure about the accuracy of their address, they can update it manually by visiting this link .

Visit the Michigan Department of Treasury website to get more information on the Working Families Tax Credit.