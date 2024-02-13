Ainewsbreaks Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating On D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Recaps Analyst Day Visit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WestPark Capital

recently published its recap of the recent analyst day event hosted by

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services. Highlights of the visit included discussions by several customers about the benefits they are experiencing by using D-Wave's solutions, anticipation for the launch of the company's next-generation quantum processor, additional opportunities in government, and a growing number of use cases that have the potential to expand the size of the market opportunity for D-Wave to $100 billion by 2030.

A key excerpt of the report reads,“We came away from the event upbeat on the company, as 1) The move to 'verticalize' and focus on specific use cases in the near-term in order to create a 'standard offering' (a page out of the software handbook) is very strategic and will pay dividends for the company, in our view; 2) D-Wave developing its sales team and partner program should lead to an increased customer base, proof of concepts/production deployments, and, ultimately, higher revenue; and 3) We view D-Wave providing positive ROI today for its customers as significant, as this presents opportunities with new enterprises and governments that are looking to incorporate quantum computing into their businesses today.”

The report also addressed the progression of 26 proof of concepts, details of customer cost savings using D-Wave technology, product roadmaps for the Advantage2(TM) and Advantage3(TM) systems, details on use cases that could create a $100 billion market opportunity by 2030 for D-Wave, and new go-to-market initiatives.

In the valuation section of the latest report, WestPark Capital reiterated a Buy rating.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers-and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modelling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

